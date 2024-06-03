Nigeria: Kogi Set to Tackle Food Insecurity, Presents 100 Tractors to 10,000 Farmers

Lokoja — As part of efforts to ensure food security in Kogi State, the state Governor, Usman Ododo, has officially flagged off this year's wet season farming in the state by presenting over 100 tractors to serve about 10,000 farmers in different farming communities across the 21 local government areas of the state.

While speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Geregu, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state at weekend, Governor Ododo noted that investment in agriculture is a critical step towards food security and poverty eradication in the state.

The governor added that 75 percent of the total farmland cleared for cultivation in this year's farming season would be allocated to youth and women farmers.

He noted that over 90 percent of the land area in the state is arable, promising to make Kogi a leading state in agricultural production and contribute to the development of Nigeria's economy.

According to Ododo, "Across the 21 local government areas of the state, we are opening farmlands and preparing more land for cultivation of crops like rice, maize, cassava, yam and other staple food crops and grains.

"We have also procured farm implements for full scale agricultural mechanization in line with our agenda to ensure food security in the state.

"Our youths are beginning to embrace agriculture as a credible source of wealth creation and our women in agriculture are already on the field because of their belief in our commitment to transform the agriculture sector in the state

"I call on wealthy Kogites at home and abroad to begin to explore the window of opportunities that abound in the agro industry."

He noted that the state government has invested over N7 billion in farm implements with over 100 tractors to cultivate 7,324 hectares by about 10,000 farmers across the state in the current farming season.

Ododo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the agricultural transformation initiatives in the country, assuring the state that his administration has keyed into the cardinal objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure food security in all parts of the country.