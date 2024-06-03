Nigeria: Nationwide Strike Paralyses Businesses Activities in Rivers

Business activities were paralysed in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on .Monday following the declaration of strike action by the Nigerian Labor Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

In most of the banks monitored in the state capital, customers were locked out of the gates as staff of the banks were seen loitering about the premises aimlessly.

Some new generation banks on the ever busy Port Harcourt/Aba express road, Ikwerre road, Abuloma and Ikwerre were conspicuously shutdown for business.

In some schools, students were asked to go home as teachers stayed away in compliance with the strike.

Also, the state Secretariat was a ghost of itself as workers refused to turn up for work in obedience to the strike action announced by the labour bodies to compel the federal government to agree with the new minimum wage.

Some filling stations monitored in the city were not left out as commuters struggle to buy fuel from the black market with a liter of the product going as high as #1200.