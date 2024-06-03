South Africa: Condolences for Eastern Cape Flood Victims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones due to severe flooding in the Eastern Cape.

By Monday morning, at least seven people had lost their lives in the floods with reports of some 1200 people displaced.

Areas most hit by the inclement weather are Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Kariega.

"The loss of life, destruction of public infrastructure and the loss of personal property brought about by the forces of nature saddens all of us as South Africans.

"The aftermath of these occurrences is best overcome when we work together in the way we are seeing in the Eastern Cape," President Ramaphosa said.

In a statement, the Presidency said the President urged South Africans to heed weather warnings

"President Ramaphosa commends the way in which authorities, communities, non-governmental organisations and individuals are dealing with rescue and recovery efforts, including the rehousing of a significant number of families who have been displaced.

"Given the potential impacts of the winter season on various parts of the country, President Ramaphosa urges the public to keep safe by heeding weather alerts and exercising greater care and restraint on our roads in poor weather conditions.

"The President also calls on citizens to reach out to vulnerable members of their families and communities, to make this season as comfortable and safe as possible for people who have limited resources or live on their own," the statement read.