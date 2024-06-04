South Africa: Hail, Flooding, Snow, a Possible Tornado, Heavy Rainfall and High Winds Hit SA

analysis

In the past 24 hours, South Africa has witnessed a possible tornado north of Durban, hail in Umhlanga, snow in the Northern Cape and heavy rains and strong winds in the Western and Eastern Cape.

Winter is setting in as severe weather batters parts of the country. More cold, wet and windy conditions are expected throughout this week, with snow falling in some areas.

Downed trees and destroyed homes were reported in the Tongaat area north of Durban on Monday afternoon after what appeared to be a tornado tore through the area.

Meanwhile, snow has been reported in the Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape, the first snow of the season according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

As a cut-off low moves over the country from the east to the west, the Eastern Cape has been hit by flooding. Heavy rains, cold temperatures and rough winds are affecting parts of the Western Cape.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed condolences to families in the Eastern Cape who had lost loved ones to floods in Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Kariega and other parts of the province. At least seven people lost their lives while more than 1,000 people were displaced as the floods ravaged roads and homes.

In a statement, Ramaphosa urged people to keep safe by heeding weather alerts and exercising greater care and restraint on the roads in poor...