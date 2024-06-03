Ghana: Come Back Home to Support Development - Okyenhene

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin is urging the privileged in society to come back to their roots and support the development of their community.

Speaking at a durbar organised in his honour by the Adonten Division of the Akyem Abuakwa State, as part of activities marking his 25th anniversary celebration on the accession to the Ofori Panin stool, Osagyefuo Ofori Panin said many citizens from Kukurantumi and Tafo had risen to crescendo in their field of endeavours.

He said, the Adonten division of Akyem Abuakwa State was a citadel of knowledge, which was evident in the many educational institutions scattered over Kukurantumi and Tafo.

He hinted that there were several bigwigs in the Information Technology industry and other sectors of the economy contributing to national development.

"Those who have benefited from their community should endeavour to come home and support. If someone pushed you to a higher place you must pay back to society, the old men and women who took you through school are still alive, you must take care of them as well," Okyenhene added.

Osagyefuo Ofori Panin urged the Adonten division to continue cohabitating in unity.

He acknowledged that, there might be some impasses within a section of the Adonten division, and pleaded with all interested parties to follow due traditional and customary procedures in resolving matters relating to chieftaincy.

Delivering the State of Adonten address to the people of Adonten, the Adontenhene who doubled as Kukurantumihene, Daasebre Boamah Darko, eulogised the Okyenhene on his exceptional leadership and service to humanity for the past 25 years.

He mentioned the numerous developmental projects spearheaded by the Okyenhene including the construction of 10 basic schools christened the Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools, the establishment of the University College of Agriculture, Environment and Science and other initiatives to stem the tide of climate change and global warming.

The Adonten Division is the second in command in the institutional hierarchy of the Akyem Abuakwa State. It is one of the largest divisions in the Akyem Abuakwa state structure with over 155 towns and villages.

Adontenhene assumed responsibility over the administration of the Akyem Abuakwa State in the absence of the Okyenhene.

Some of the towns and villages within the Adonten Division includes but not limited to Kukurantumi, Tafo, Asuom, Apapam, Takyiman, Osiem, Adoagyiri, Nkronso, Akooko.

The Adonten division durbar is the first among five divisional durbars to be organised in honour of Okyenhene's 25th anniversary celebration.

There shall be the Benkum Divisional Durbar at Begoro June 21; Grand Ohum Durbar, Kyebi July 20; Gyase/Kwaben Divisional Durbar, September 27, Asona Family Reunion, October 4 and 25th Anniversary Football Gala, October 5.

Meanwhile, today June 3, 2024, Osagyefo in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is launching the One Million Tree Planting Exercise and One Student One Tree Project at the Abuakwa State College (ABUSCO).

The rest of the activities for the year include Okyeman Congress and Awards Night on October 19; Okyeman Fun & Food Fair at Kyebi Community Centre, November 23; Golf tournament November 30; Non-Denominational Birthday Thanksgiving Service, December 14, Mega Musical Concert at the Kyebi Community Centre, December 14; and Children's Party December 28.