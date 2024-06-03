Egypt: Higher Education Minister Lauds Political Leadership Support for National Universities

3 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Higher Education Minister Ayman Ashour has praised big support provided by the political leadership in Egypt for national universities.

Speaking in a meeting of the Council of Private and National Universities (CPNU) Monday, Ashour underscored a big momentum of academic and research expertise and human cadres at national universities that could be used to develop society through advanced study programs that cope with labor market demands.

The minister stressed the need to achieve integration within the Egyptian higher education system. He also pressed for action to expand international partnerships in order to upgrade educational services.

The national universities have big potentials in terms of scientific research and development, Ashour said, noting that those could be used to implement development projects and counter economic, social, health and environmental challenges in Egypt.

