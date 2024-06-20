Mastercard Foundation To Host Inaugural Edtech Conference | July 8 – 10, 2024

The Mastercard Foundation, through its Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning, is hosting its inaugural EdTech Conference from July 8 – 10, 2024 at the Hilton Transcorp, in Abuja, Nigeria. In line with the African Union’s Year of Education, the 2024 Mastercard Foundation EdTech Conference is themed, ‘Education Technology for Resilient and Inclusive Learning in Africa.’

[Wednesday, May 22, 2024] Abuja, Nigeria — The Mastercard Foundation, through its Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning, is hosting its inaugural EdTech Conference from July 8 – 10, 2024. The conference will be a biennial convening. This year, it is being hosted in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria and will be held at the Hilton Transcorp, in Abuja, Nigeria.

In line with the African Union’s Year of Education, the 2024 Mastercard Foundation EdTech Conference is themed, ‘Education Technology for Resilient and Inclusive Learning in Africa.’

Conversations will center on the current state of the EdTech ecosystem, emerging trends, the role of EdTech in solving Africa’s educational challenges and policies that are needed to foster an enabling environment for technology-enabled innovation in education.

Technology is a powerful enabler of possibility and progress,” said Reeta Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Mastercard Foundation. “Across Africa, young innovators and entrepreneurs are bringing new energy and ideas to the education sector. Some are innovations that could shift ecosystems and the future for many. This inaugural conference brings together young people, EdTech innovators, policymakers, investors, philanthropists, data scientists and others to accelerate progress toward digitally-enabled educational platforms and systems that deliver inclusive learning for all.”

EdTech ecosystem stakeholders from across the continent working at the nexus of education and ICT are expected to share expertise on practical solutions that can increase access to quality, relevant and inclusive education in Africa.

“Africa could change the course of education delivery by investing in home-grown innovative solutions that bridge access and learning gaps. This conference is an opportunity to reflect on what is working and align on the actions needed to take African EdTech to the next level of impact,” added Joseph Nsengimana, the Director for the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning.

The inaugural Mastercard Foundation EdTech Conference will underscore the role of technology in catalyzing transformation within Africa’s education ecosystem.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation’s Board of Directors and leadership.

Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning

The Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning drives the innovative use of technology to improve access to quality education, particularly for the most underserved communities. The Centre works with a range of actors — including innovation hubs, EdTech entrepreneurs, policymakers, researchers, educators, and learners – to support the effective and impactful integration of technology in education, including the development, deployment and scale-up of promising EdTech innovations that boost learning and strengthen the education system. For more information about the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Conference, contact edtechconference@mastercardfdn.org.