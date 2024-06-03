Liberia: Untimely Death Armed Forces of Liberia's Sergeant and Former UN Peace Keeper Raises More Questions Amid Suicide Claim

Monrovia — The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) is grappling with the tragic death of Sergeant Bobby Manndeh, who allegedly committed suicide last week while on guard duty at the Binyah Kesselly Barracks in Schiefflin.

In a statement released by its Public Affairs office last week, the AFL reported that the incident occurred on Thursday, May 30, at approximately 10:45 PM while Manndeh was on guard duty at the Edward Binyah Kesselly Barracks in Schiefflin, Lower Margibi County. The AFL said it notified the Liberian National Police (LNP), and the Homicide Division promptly arrived at the scene to investigate.

Sergeant Manndeh enlisted in the AFL in 2007 as an infantry soldier and was most recently assigned to Alpha Company, First Battalion, 23rd Infantry Brigade. He served with the last batch (9th) of the AFL Contingent in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali from September 2022 to December 2023.

"Sergeant Manndeh was a disciplined, professional, loyal, and dedicated soldier who served with diligence since his enlistment into the AFL," the statement read.

The AFL has disclosed that Manndeh's body is currently at the 14 Military Hospital. Military Police and the LNP Homicide Division are conducting further investigations. "The High Command of the AFL extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and calls on the public to remain calm as the investigation continues," the AFL further said.

The details surrounding Manndeh's death remain unclear, amidst rumors that he shot himself in the head six times with an AK-47 rifle. Prior to his death, it is alleged that Manndeh was under investigation by the National Security Service (NSA) for his advocacy for military welfare. His wife was reportedly a key figure in the army wives' protest that led to the resignation of Prince C. Johnson, the former chief of staff of the AFL, who is now the director of the NSA. Johnson, in his resignation letter to President Joseph Boakai in March 2024, cited the protests by the wives of servicemen as a major reason for his resignation.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that morale had been low among the soldiers at the barracks following an announcement from the high command that there would be no salary increments, even for soldiers with college degrees, in the current fiscal year due to budget constraints. The soldiers were informed that funds allocated for the army in the 2024 national budget would be used for the renovation of three military barracks: EBK in Margibi, Gbarnga in Bong County, and Ganta in Nimba County. They were also warned against complaining or protesting, with threats of being expelled from the barracks or disrobed from the army.

Efforts by FrontPageAfrica to verify this information from the army, NSA, and Manndeh's family were unsuccessful. However, in a follow-up with the Liberia National Police, spokesperson Cecelia Clarke stated that the investigation is still ongoing and promised to inform the public once findings are complete.

Manndeh's death has sparked public debate, with some veterans and army officers expressing diverse views anonymously. A veteran soldier argued that it is impossible to discharge six bullets from an AK-47 rifle into one's own head. "What I heard, that he shot himself in the head, is a cover-up. How can that be possible? Shoot himself six times? How is that possible? That is unrealistic," said the AFL veteran.

FrontPage Africa online reader James Davis commented on the story, questioning why a sergeant would be placed on guard duty. "This is a very serious situation that needs the attention of members of the House of Representatives. Is the AFL command having issues with its returnees from Mali, and is this one way of handling the situation in the military? The military has to come clean on this issue," Davis added.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an army officer stated that it is normal for a sergeant to serve guard duty at the barracks. Regarding the possibility of shooting oneself in the head six times with an automatic gun, the soldier said that based on his experience, it is possible. "A gun firing on automatic discharges three shots, and it is possible to discharge several shots as long as force is applied to the trigger," he explained.

While suicides in the AFL are not common, this incident echoes a similar case from February 2021 involving Melvin Early, an agent of the elite Executive Protection Service (EPS). Early reportedly shot himself in Tappita, Nimba County, while on presidential duty during then-President George Weah's county-wide tour. The EPS stated that Early shot himself at about 6:03 AM on Friday, February 19, 2021. However, Early's family contested this report, alleging foul play.