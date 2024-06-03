Liberia: Charles Sirleaf, Son of Ex-President Sirleaf Is Dead

Monrovia — Charles Sirleaf, the son of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, passed away in Ghana at the age of 68. Mr. Sirleaf, who served as the acting governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, died in his sleep. His death, confirmed by a family source on Monday, has left many in shock and sorrow.

Mr. Sirleaf was a prominent figure in Liberia's financial sector, serving as Deputy Governor and Acting Executive Governor under three presidents and an interim government from 2004 to 2020. During his tenure, he was known for his efforts to stabilize the country's economy and implement critical financial reforms.

Details surrounding his death have not been fully disclosed, with the family requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Charles Sirleaf served as Deputy Governor for Operations at the Central Bank of Liberia from 2012 to 2020. During this period, he temporarily held the position of Executive Governor following the resignation of then-Governor Mill Jones. After Governor Milton Weeks' appointment as Executive Governor, Sirleaf returned to his post as Deputy Governor for Operations. His second tenure was marred by a series of financial scandals, including allegations of printing excess banknotes outside of the law. He was appointed and commissioned in February 2016 to a five-year tenure but was dismissed in 2018 when the CDC-led government took office.

Mr. Charles Sirleaf was among several Central Bank Governors charged in connection with the alleged unlawful printing of local currency worth millions of dollars that reportedly disappeared in 2018. The former bank officials indicted in the case included Former Governor Milton Weeks, Finance Director Dorbor M. Hagba, Director of Operations Richard H. Walker, and Deputy Director of Internal Audit Joseph Dennis. While the legal process was ongoing, President Weah appointed Madam Pearson to the position of Deputy Bank Governor for Operations, though her confirmation was delayed due to the legal proceedings surrounding Mr. Sirleaf.

Before his tenure at the Central Bank, Charles Sirleaf held various significant roles: Director of Finance at CBL (2006-2012), Manager for Banking and Debt Management (2004-2006), Special Assistant/Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Finance (2000-2003), President of the National Housing and Savings Bank (1998-2003), and Special Assistant to the Resident Representative at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Namibia (1996-1998). He was also Vice President of the National Housing and Savings Bank (1993-1996), an Instructor of Economics at the University of Liberia (UL) (1998-2006), Manager for Business Development and Trade at Meridien BIAO Bank, Liberia Ltd (1992-1993), Manager at Citicorp Credit Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia, USA (1990-1992), and Manager at Citizens and Southern Bank (C&S) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA (1987-1990).

Regarding his educational background, Mr. Charles Sirleaf earned an MBA in Finance from Mercer University in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and a high school certificate from the College of West Africa (CWA).