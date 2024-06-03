Gambia: Govt Appoints New Governors, Deputies

Acting under Section 123 (1) of the Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2006, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has effective immediately, appointed the following Government officials as Governors:

Mrs. Fanta Bojang Njie Samateh Manneh, current Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS), Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources as Governor of West Coast Region (WCR);

Ms. Fatou Jammeh Touray, DPS, Ministry of Agriculture is new Governor, North Bank Region (NBR);

Ms. Ramou Sarr, DPS, Ministry of Transport, Works & Infrastructure as Governor, Lower River Region (LRR);

Mr. Musa Mbye, DPS, Ministry of Youths & Sports as Governor, Central River Region (CRR);

and Mr. Abdoulie Kah, DPS, Ministry of Defence as Governor, Upper River Region (URR).

Meanwhile, President Barrow has redeployed the following Governors:

Mr. Lamin Saidykhan, Governor, NBR, as DPS Ministry of Agriculture;

Mr. Samba Bah, Governor, URR, as DPS Ministry of Fisheries;

Mr. Ousman J. Bojang, Governor, WCR, as DPS Ministry of Works;

Mr. Seedy Lamin Bah, Governor, LRR as DPS Ministry of Youths & Sports; and

Mr. Ousman Bah, Governor, CRR, as DPS Ministry of Defence.

Similarly, all current Deputy Governors are redeployed to the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government & Religious Affairs. All appointments and redeployments are effective immediately.

Sign: Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser

