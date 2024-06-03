Gambia: Govt Appoints New Governors, Deputies

3 June 2024
The Point (Banjul)

Acting under Section 123 (1) of the Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2006, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has effective immediately, appointed the following Government officials as Governors:

Mrs. Fanta Bojang Njie Samateh Manneh, current Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS), Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources as Governor of West Coast Region (WCR);

Ms. Fatou Jammeh Touray, DPS, Ministry of Agriculture is new Governor, North Bank Region (NBR);

Ms. Ramou Sarr, DPS, Ministry of Transport, Works & Infrastructure as Governor, Lower River Region (LRR);

Mr. Musa Mbye, DPS, Ministry of Youths & Sports as Governor, Central River Region (CRR);

and Mr. Abdoulie Kah, DPS, Ministry of Defence as Governor, Upper River Region (URR).

Meanwhile, President Barrow has redeployed the following Governors:

Mr. Lamin Saidykhan, Governor, NBR, as DPS Ministry of Agriculture;

Mr. Samba Bah, Governor, URR, as DPS Ministry of Fisheries;

Mr. Ousman J. Bojang, Governor, WCR, as DPS Ministry of Works;

Mr. Seedy Lamin Bah, Governor, LRR as DPS Ministry of Youths & Sports; and

Mr. Ousman Bah, Governor, CRR, as DPS Ministry of Defence.

Similarly, all current Deputy Governors are redeployed to the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government & Religious Affairs. All appointments and redeployments are effective immediately.

Sign: Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser

Finance director makes admissions that stun BAC

UDP's Ebrima Dibba under police investigation

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.