Gambia: Police Investigate Alleged Murder Case At Tujereng

The police in Tujereng are currently investigating the alleged murder of Alieu Ceesay, a 20-year-old driver from Brikama, which occurred in Tujereng on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Ebrima Daffeh, a 26-year-old, allegedly attacked the victim at a restaurant in Tujereng, stabbing him to death.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary for a possible postmortem, while investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to his death.

The public is advised to provide any information that may be helpful in the ongoing investigation.

