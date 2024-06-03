Liberia: Govt Inaugurates World Lebanese Cultural Union-Funded At-Risk Youth Rehab Center

The World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU) in Liberia funded the establishment of the Mother of Light (OEN) in Liberia, a drug rehabilitation and prevention Center, as its social responsibility toward the magnanimous people of Liberia and to assist in addressing the issue of At-Risk youths.

The rehabilitation Center is on thirty acres of land provided by the government of Liberia, located at the former German Camp, District No. 2 of Grand Bassa County.

Several dignitaries, including the Youth and Sports Minister Cllr Jeror Cole Bangalu, who proxied for President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., the United Nations Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni, Rep.Thomas A. Gosuah, the Deputy Minister of Health, the Lebanese Ambassador, officials of the World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU), and well-wishers, graced the ceremony.

Speaking on behalf of the World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU), the immediate Past President, Ahmad S. Wazni, expressed gratitude to the Mother of Light founder, Bishop Guy Paul Nojeim, the Lebanese Community that sponsored the project, board members, staff, and the government of Liberia for the tremendous support they provided to make the dream a reality.

Mr. Wazni recounts the Union's journey to establish the Center as far back as March 2018, when the World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU), through its youthful leadership, made this bold decision.

Mr. Wazni stated: "With less than six months of our term as leaders of the World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU), we consummated the agreement with the Mother of Light and immediately resumed the establishment process. "

"With overwhelming support of the Lebanese Community, we have been able to finance the Mother of Light establishment, following solicitation from the Community members by WLCU leadership. Again, with the intervention of the dynamic leadership of the WLCU and its records in development, the government of Liberia contributed the thirty acres of land we are standing on today. This happened exactly five years ago."

"Now, after five years, your excellencies, as you inaugurate this rehabilitation center, we hope it becomes the leading and most efficient center with your government support."

Mr. Wazni used the occasion to appreciate the contribution of his colleagues and members of the WLCU, including Mr. Najib Tannous, Mr. Issam El-Jundi, Mr. Hassan Narch, Mr. Ali Mortada, Mr. Dani Fayad, Mr. Ali H. Fouani, Mr. Roni R. Gharib, Mr. Khaled K. Ismail, Mr. Robert Khoureiry, Mr. Ali K. Kobeisi, Mr. Firas Merchad, and Rabih Charif.

Giving an overview of the program earlier, General Manager Abdallah Chahni of OENL expressed thanks and appreciation to the Liberian Government for providing the organization with 30 acres of land. This, in turn, allowed OENL to construct the rehabilitation and vocational center in Grand Bassa County to cater to residents, as they are to be called, both men and women affected by substance use.

Minister Bangalu used the occasion to praise the vision bearer of Oum El Nour or Mother of Light, Bishop Guy Paul Noujaim for his numerous humanitarian interventions, and for visiting Liberia to cut the ribbon for the newly renovated drug rehabilitation center aimed helping persons affected by substance use.

He also expressed the President's heartfelt appreciation for the initiative. Minister Bangalu encouraged the residents to continue their journey and promised to assist in creating opportunities for them when they are prepared for integration. Additionally, he pledged and assured the Liberian Government of the organization's sustainability.

Several invitees at the program, in their respective remarks, also praised the World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU) and the Center vision bearer for contributing to the restoration of the image of those impacted by substance abuse.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Christine Umutoni, praised the level of "Oum El Nour" Liberia or Mother of Light achievements thus far and noted that the UN is prepared to work with the organization in bringing relief to the country's youthful population, many of whom are drowning in drug addiction.

Two of the beneficiaries, male and female of "OENL's rehabilitation center, gave testimonies describing how they were drawn into drug addiction over the years and how they became outcasts in their respective communities and amongst their family and friends.

They spoke of being rescued by the organization and thanked and appreciated the organization and the WLCU.