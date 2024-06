Nigeria: Swiatek, Gauff Storm Into French Open Quarterfinals

Defending champion Iga Swiatek needed just 40 minutes to reach the French Open quarterfinals on Sunday with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

World No 1 Swiatek, chasing a fourth Roland Garros title, will face either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Serbia's Olga Danilovic for a place in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old Pole's quickfire victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier where men's No 1 Novak Djokovic had completed his third round win at 3:07 a.m., the latest finish to a French Open match after more than four hours and five sets.

"I was really focused and in the zone. I wasn't looking at the score so I continued working on my game," said Swiatek who had to save a match point to defeat Naomi Osaka in the second round.

"It doesn't feel like summer in Europe. We'll see what the weather is going to be like. The forecast is not precise."

American third seed Coco Gauff also cruised into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

US Open champion Gauff will take on eighth seed Ons Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, or Denmark's Clara Tauson for a place in the last four.

Gauff reached the Roland Garros final in 2022 before losing in straight sets to Iga Swiatek.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova halted the run of Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against tournament favourite Iga Swiatek.