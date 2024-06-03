Nigeria: Fed Cup - Mouktar Lauds EFCC, Naija Ratels On Historic Run

The Chairman of the FCT Football Association, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has sent words of congratulations to EFCC and Naija Ratels for reaching the quarter-final of this year's Federation Cup.

For the first time, two clubs in the FCT have reached the last eight of the Federation Cup in both the men and women's versions.

While EFCC have been paired with Kebbi United, Naija Ratels will confront FC Robo Queens of Lagos in one of the women's quarter-final matches.

The FCT FA Chairman has attributed the historic accomplishment by the clubs to his association's re-engineering of the game of football in the territory.

Mouktar, therefore, charged the quarter-finalists to bring more joy to the people of the FCT by not only qualifying for semi-finals but winning the coveted trophies.

"It's great and historic for FCT Football getting to this stage. It's indeed a huge development as this is the first time something like this has been achieved in FCT Football.

'I warmly congratulate both teams, players, coaches for getting this far. We are keenly encouraging them to take one game at a time, hoping that we will have more celebrations.

"Football has been re-engineered in the FCT so you can see a lot of new teams and investment into football because of the conducive atmosphere and support from the FA. We can do more and we will do more to remain the number one Football destination in Nigeria," he stated.

Mouktar reiterated that the Federation Cup is usually full of surprises so Nigerian football fans should expect more thrilling results from the remaining matches.

"Historically, the FA Cup is full of surprises and giant killers, so you never know. We hope to see more thrilling and exciting games," he said.