Nigeria: Mbaoma Hits Brace As Enyimba Win Big to Close Gap On Rangers

Chijioke Mbaoma's brace in the 4-1 trouncing of Rivers United in yesterday's StarTimes-NPFL MatchDay 34 fixture in Aba moved Enyimba within a touching distance of leaders Enugu Rangers who dropped points at Sporting FC in Lagos.

The massive victory has lifted the 'Peoples Elephants' to 59 points two less than Rangers who were held to a goalless draw by the NPFL debutants.

Although lanky Andy Okpe put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute, prolific goalscorer Mbaoma equalised for Enyimba in the 38th minute and doubled his side's lead eight minutes into the second half.

In what became a one way traffic situation, Elijah Akani also grabbed a brace in the 66th and 76th minute to complete the whitewash of Rivers United.

At the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Plateau United staged a late fightback but it was a little too late to deny Bayelsa United the maximum points as the hosts ran away with a 3-2 victory to boost their chances of survival.

Magbisa Wisdom and Garanda Tekena scored a goal each before the break, Bassey John increased the tally in the 59th minute before Plateau United rallied to reduce the deficit in the 78th and 5th minute of second half added time.

In the other StarTimes-NPFL week 34 matches played yesterday in Gombe, Sunshine Stars secured the only away win at the Pantami Stadium where Promise Awosanmi and Lucky Nwafor scored a goal each in the first half for the ' Akure Gunners' to defeat the hosts Gombe United 2-0.

Elsewhere, Kwara United forced Niger Tornadoes to a goalless draw at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna while 3SC walloped Abia Warriors 4-0 at home with Alex Aghahowa, Malomo Taofeek, Christian Pyagbara and Adam Mustapha scoring a goal each in the massive victory.

Meanwhile, the StarTimes-NPFL week 34 matches will be concluded today in Uyo where struggling clubs, Akwa United and Heartland slug it out for the crucial points.

Victory for Akwa United who stunned Lobi Stars 2-1 in week 33 will earn them 43 points and a significant step away from the drop zone.