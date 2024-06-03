Nigeria: Eagles' Camp in Uyo Comes Alive With 15 Players Ahead Clash With S'Africa

With 15 players already in camp and 10 others expected to troop into Super Eagles' Ibom Resort abode in Uyo last night, Nigeria's preparations to snatch all three points at stake in Friday's 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa, appears on course.

Newly appointed Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Promise Efoghe, confirmed those already in camp yesterday, stressing that they had two training sessions in the morning and in the evening at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in the Akwa Ibom capital.

Those who arrived on time to join the evening training session under the watch of Coach Finidi George include Chidozie Awaziem and Alhassan Yussuf.

Amongst the early birds were the three home-based players, namely; Remo Stars' Sadiq Ismael, Ojo Olorunleke of Enyimba and Enugu Rangers' Kenneth Igboke.

Ismael played no part in Remo Stars' 2-1 defeat of Kano Pillars in Ikenne on Saturday to pile pressure on leaders Enugu Rangers.

The duo of Ojo Olorunleke and Kenneth Igboke also missed their clubs' Match-day 34 fixtures at the weekend.

With most leagues in Europe almost over, it was not surprising no Club-Country friction on release of Nigerian internationals for the two crucial, must-win clashes with South Africa and Benin Republic.

Already in Super Eagles' Uyo camp include; Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Fisayo Bashiru, Terem Moffi, Stanley Nwabali , Sadiq Ismael, Kenneth Igboke, Ojo Olorunleke, Benjamin Tanimu, Ibrahim Olawoyin, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, Chidozie Awaziem and Alhassan Yusuf.

Still being expected are: Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England), Raphael Onyedika, Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey).

THE 15 EAGLES IN CAMP

1. Wilfred Ndidi

2. Kelechi Iheanacho

3. Samuel Chukwueze

4. Fisayo Bashiru

5. Terem Moffi

6. Stanley Nwabali

7. Sodiq, Remo Starts

8. Kenneth Igboke

9. Ojo Olorunleke

10. Benjamin Tanimu

11. Ibrahim Olawoyin

12. ⁠Victor Boniface

13. ⁠Raphael Onyedika

14. ⁠Chidozie Awaziem

15. ⁠Alhassan Yusuf