Nigeria: Chivita Plays Up Diversity With New Campaign

3 June 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Raheem Akingbolu

Promoters of Chivita have unveiled a new campaign to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita.

The company indicated in a statement that in the fast-paced world of marketing, innovative campaigns have the capacity to catch the attention of consumers and leave an indelible mark on their minds.

The relaunched 'Everyone has a Chivita 2.0' campaign by Chivita Juices features top Influencers in Northern and Southern Nigeria, such as; Eso Dike, Ify Okoye, Teminikan, Eki Ogunbor, Nedu, Emeneks, Namenj and Layuzah Musa.

The statement pointed out that more than just an advertising campaign, it explored the bonds of friendship, family and romance, adding that it also highlighted moments of joy and shared experiences that resonate with consumers.

Marketing Director, Chivita|Hollandia, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, was quoted as saying that it is all about inclusivity. "Everyone Has a Chivita 2.0" stands to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita. This inclusive approach serves as a reminder that, regardless of preferences, there exists a Chivita product suited to every individual's taste and need.

"This campaign is instrumental to elevating Chivita Juices beyond just a beverage option. Beyond creating buzz, it is a strategic move that not only grows consumer loyalty but also positions Chivita as a lifestyle brand that resonates with diverse audiences." She added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.