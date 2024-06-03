Ghana: High Court - Anti-LGBTQ Lawsuit Postponed to Next Month

Paul Boama Sefa, a farmer, sued the Speaker of Parliament on the basis that the leader of the legislative House breached section 100(1) of the Public Financial Management Act when he allowed the bill to be passed.

The Accra High Court has adjourned one of the lawsuits challenging the anti-LGBTQ bill to July 29 after parties were directed to file written submissions at a live hearing today, June 3.

There's also another case against the anti-LGBTQ bill filed at the same court, but it's not yet known when it will be heard.

Plaintiffs, Richard Dela Sky and gender activist, Dr. Amanda Odoi are seeking to have Ghana's highest court stop Parliament from submitting the bill to the President for signing, as well as declare its nullity among many other demands.

The lawsuits have generated much public interest and appear to be one of the blockades to the signing of the bill by President Akufo-Addo.