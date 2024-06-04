Africa: Fuel Importers Discouraging Govts From Building Refineries in Africa - Dangote

4 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Africa's richest man and owner of the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, has stated that individuals who benefit from fuel importation are deterring African governments from constructing refineries on the continent.

Dangote made the statement during a conversation with CNN's reporter, Eleni Giokos, at his refinery in Lagos, Nigeria.

He said: "There are other countries in Africa who have been trying to build refineries but have been unable to. There has not been a new refinery in Africa in the last 35 years.

"There are so many issues regarding this such as money, political will, and also people who are benefitting from this whole system of importing petroleum products into Africa are actually discouraging their governments from building a refinery.

"Also, they won't get loans anyway because they don't have very strong banks. The international banks will not support anything like this."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.