Nigeria: Army Pulls Out 16 Generals

Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) has pulled out 16 Generals who retired from active military service.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting assistant director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Education Corps, Capt. Yemi Sokoya, in Abuja.

Sokoya said that the event occurred at Sobi Military Cantonment, Ilorin.

He also said that the pulling-out parade was to celebrate the illustrious and selfless service the retired Generals have rendered to the Nigerian Army, NAEC and the nation at large.

Sokoya said that in a keynote address, Maj.-Gen. Muktar Bunza (rtd), the special guest of honour and also one of the celebrants, said it was a thing of gratitude to have the opportunity to serve the nation.

According to him, "Wwe are extremely grateful today for the opportunities to serve our nation. Our service years have given us the leeway to contribute significantly to the growth and development of the NAEC and NA in general."

Bunza noted that the NAEC had remained an elite corps in the NA, adding that the corps's place in the history and development of the NA as a pacesetter in human capacity development in art, science, curriculum, and languages was still relevant.

He implored the corps to always be ahead through proactive application of science and technology to help the NA achieve its dynamic responsibilities.

He expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for his unwavering support to the corps, especially his commitment to the sustainability of Command Schools and reviving their past glory.

He also appealed to the COAS to continue with the noble endeavour to ensure command schools once again become citadels of excellence in education nationwide.

He further expressed appreciation to the Commander, NAEC, Maj.-Gen. Baba Alhaji Tsoho, for organizing the pulling-out parade.

Bunza also commended the commitment and determined resolve of the commander to put the corps in its rightful position.

To his fellow retirees, he said, "With utmost respect, our legacy and wisdom are invaluable to the NAEC, NA and the nation as a whole.

"Let us keep the corps close to our hearts, offering guidance and support whenever needed.

"Our experience and insights are crucial as NAEC navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead." (NAN)