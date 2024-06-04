Ghana: Violence At EC Office - Hawa Koomson's Son Injured in NDC-NPP Clash

According to an eyewitness, the confrontation started when voters from different parties disputed the queuing process for vote transfers.

An incident at the Electoral Commission office in Kasoa resulted in four individuals sustaining injuries. Due to the severity of his injuries, one of the affected persons was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for further treatment.

The clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) broke out around 5 am, resulting in violent confrontations between members of the two political parties.

In the course of the violence, Ato Koomson, son of MP Mavis Hawa Koomson, sustained a stab wound to the chest and was taken to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for medical attention.

In addition to Ato Koomson, three other NDC supporters were injured and are currently admitted at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

"At around 4:30, we got information that there was a misunderstanding over the seating arrangement at the centre. And so we got there and noticed that the issue was escalating. Ato Koomson the son of MP Hawa Koomson came around and tried to maintain peace but one gentleman from the NDC resisted and decided to attack Ato Koomson instead. The police have arrested the gentleman in question and so we will follow up later," Mike Addy constituency secretary for the NPP in Awutu Senya East said.

In a statement, the Awutu Senya East NDC Communication Bureau condemned the incident and accused the NPP of instigating the violence.

The statement also alleged that Ato Koomson, son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson, was responsible for the violent clashes.

"We are closely monitoring the actions of the police in dealing with the issues. We have noticed with concern the police's decision to take into custody Daniel Techie Mensah the NDC.

constituency organiser and this action appears selective and raises questions about the impartiality of the police," portions of the statement read.

Two people, including the NDC's constituency organizer, have been taken into custody by police in relation to the violent clashes.