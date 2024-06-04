Ghana: Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill - Proceedings to Be Broadcast Live

In a letter to the Chief Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame stressed on the public interest and attention surrounding the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The Judiciary has confirmed that today's [June 3] High Court proceedings on the contentious anti-LGBTQ+ bill will be broadcast live for media coverage.

The Chief Justice's previous ruling allowing media houses to livestream Richard Sky's injunction application has now been expanded to include today's proceedings.

The Judicial Service acted on advice from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, in making its decision.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame stressed on the public interest and attention surrounding the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

"Respectfully, in view of the public interest in the cases concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the Bill), I would like to recommend that the media (including radio and television) be given full access to the relevant courts to undertake coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill," Mr. Dame said.

He further stated that the transparency provided by media coverage would serve the best cause of justice.

"It is my respectful view that the transparency to be engendered by a coverage of the proceedings would be in the best interest of the administration of justice," he added.

Mr Dame cited both pending cases in the Supreme Court and High Court that will determine the legality of the controversial bill.

Currently, four legal challenges related to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill are proceeding through the court system, with two cases in the High Court and two in the Supreme Court. One of the High Court cases is set for a hearing today in Court 8.