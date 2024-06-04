Ghana: Roads in Greater Accra Receive Facelift

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has undertaken a two-day working tour of the Greater Accra Region to inspect ongoing road infrastructure upgrades and new construction.

In GA Central Municipality, the rehabilitation of 17.5km of roads is now 75% complete. Asphalting of selected roads in Okaikwei North and South has reached 15.7% progress.

The CP New Gbawe Road rehabilitation is 46% complete, while work on Weija and Gbawe roads is 77% complete. Construction of a new bridge over the Weija dam is also in progress.

These projects aim to improve road networks and ease traffic across communities like Galilea, Fulani, Adu Gyamfi, Ante Aku, Anyaa-Sowutuom, Pentecost University area, Israel, Tesano and Weija once complete.

The Minister also toured the School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway rehabilitation project, which is 96% complete. Ghanaian firm OSWAL Investments is the contractor.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work, stating, "It shows the capabilities of local companies the government aims to empower."

Another key project inspected was the $114.6 million Adenta-Dodowa dual carriageway construction, which commenced seven weeks ago.

About 6km of drainage systems and culverts are already installed on this 22km stretch, scheduled for completion by November 2024. The site setup, clearing, demolition and tree felling are done along the corridor.

Also, excavation, soil replacement, culvert works, drains and earthworks are complete or ongoing on the first 6km right carriageway.

Mr Asenso-Boakye assured residents of the government's commitment to upgrading infrastructure across municipalities via its "Roads Impact Programme" initiative.

He commended OSWAL for the progress of work, assuring it of financial support to enable timely delivery despite economic challenges.