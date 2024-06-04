Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Govt Agrees to Pay Higher Than N60,000

The Federal Government has agreed to a minimum wage higher than N60,000.

The agreement was reached after the first day of indefinite strike declared by the organised labour.

After shutting down banks schools, government offices, among others, the Federal Government invited Labour leaders to a meeting at the office of Secretary to the Government or the Federation.

At the end of the meeting, a communique was issued.

"Further to the negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) and subsequent withdrawal of Labour from negotiation, the Leadership of the National Assembly intervened on 2nd June, 2024. The Organised Labour declared nationwide strike on Monday, 3rd June, 2024 to drive home its demands."

"The Federal Government, in the National interest, convened a meeting with Labour held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday 3rd June, with a view to ending the strike action.

"After exhaustive deliberation and engagement by both parties, the following resolutions were reached:

"The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000;

"Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;

"Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria's commitment in (ii) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment; and

"Mo worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action."