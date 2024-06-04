Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Govt Agrees to Pay Higher Than N60,000

Pixabay
(file photo).
3 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Federal Government has agreed to a minimum wage higher than N60,000.

The agreement was reached after the first day of indefinite strike declared by the organised labour.

After shutting down banks schools, government offices, among others, the Federal Government invited Labour leaders to a meeting at the office of Secretary to the Government or the Federation.

At the end of the meeting, a communique was issued.

"Further to the negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) and subsequent withdrawal of Labour from negotiation, the Leadership of the National Assembly intervened on 2nd June, 2024. The Organised Labour declared nationwide strike on Monday, 3rd June, 2024 to drive home its demands."

"The Federal Government, in the National interest, convened a meeting with Labour held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday 3rd June, with a view to ending the strike action.

"After exhaustive deliberation and engagement by both parties, the following resolutions were reached:

"The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000;

"Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;

"Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria's commitment in (ii) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment; and

"Mo worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.