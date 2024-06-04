Nigeria: Attempt to Intimidate Us Will Worsen, Prolong Strike - Labour Warns

3 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has reacted to reports that soldiers had surrounded the venue of its meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SFG, George Akume.

Labour via its official Twitter handle now X Platform, warned that any attempt to intimidate its leaders will worsen the situation.

"Any attempt to intimidate, provoke or blackmail our leaders at the negotiation table would worsen the issue and further prolong our action indefinitely. Our leaders are acting in accordance with the directives of our organs. Viva! Organized labour. Viva! Working people of Nigeria", Labour said on it handle.

Vanguard had reported how SFG, George Akume, summoned the leadership of the Organised Labour for a meeting.

Though the source did not reveal the reason for the meeting, it won't be unconnected with the minimum wage and ongoing strike across the country.

