Nigeria: Obaseki Bans Activities of Youth Leaders, Declares War On Cultism

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has banned the activities of Okaigheles (youth leaders) in Edo South Senatorial District of the State, as part of a renewed effort to tackle cultism in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this while speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting with security chiefs in Edo State, at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Noting that at least 150 persons had been lost to cult-related activities and homicide since January 2024 till date, Obaseki said his government has declared a total war against cultism.

To this end , he said he had set up a special task force of the security council headed by the Director of the Department of State Service (DSS) that will from last tonight review every cult related incident in the state.

He said: "We have just finished the security council meeting where we reviewed the security situation in Edo State since January 2024 with particular emphasis on the security activities in Edo in May 2024.

"From the security management report which was considered in our security meeting, we still have a nagging issue in Edo State which is cultism. The incidence of cultism is very high.

"What is particularly worrisome about cultism is the related homicide that goes with cult-related activities. From January to date, we have lost over 150 people to cult-related activities and homicide. We can't tolerate and accept this situation anymore.

"The Council today, amongst its decisions, has decided to go full blast against cultists and cultism in the State. We have now passed an anti-cultism law in Edo State and that law will be implemented to its fullest."

"We have set up a special task force of the security council headed by the Director of DSS that will from tonight review every cult related occurrence in the State. We will look at all the data, incidents, perpetrators, and those behind these activities, and will make all resources available and leave no stone unturned."

He argued that related to cult activities are activities of Okaigeles in Edo South, stressing that the council had prohibited forthwith their activities in Edo State and vowing to dealt with anyone who flouts the directive.

"The outcome of our security council meeting today is that the State has declared full war on cultists and Okaigeles in Edo State," he explained.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, reassured that the security agencies will implement the decision of the State Security Council without fear or favour.

He said: "We are happy that the State has passed into law the anti-cultism bill as cultists had a field day in the State but this law has a stiff penalty for anybody involved in the act.

"His Excellency has equally directed that no matter how highly placed any individual is, they will be taken to Court and such a person will face the penalty.

"On the issue of the Okaigheles, we have been having problems with them as you can't even separate them from cultism and the Council has agreed that they are banned. Anybody arrested will be prosecuted diligently. Council also agreed to have a taskforce headed by the Director of the DSS."

"This is to give members of the public assurances to carry on with their lawful activities. No time frame is given to the taskforce as long as the activities of these people persist.

"We will collaborate with the judiciary and correctional centres as they will help us with the new law and the time for free bail for cultists is over. We are happy about this law and confident that it would change the attitude of cultists."