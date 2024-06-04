Nigeria: World Cup Qualifier - NLC Strike Stalls Arrival of Super Eagles Players in Camp

The ongoing nationwide strike action by workers on the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has delayed the arrival of the remaining Super Eagles players to camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

LEADERSHIP reports that Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and Paul Onuachu were being expected to join their teammates in camp on Monday.

According to the team's New Media officer, Promise Efoghe, the players, who are already in the country, had not been able to travel to Uyo due to the NLC/TUC strike, which has disrupted domestic flights in the country on Monday.

The 15 players in camp trained at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Monday morning.

The training, which lasted two hours, including fitness, shooting drills and tactical sessions, was led by head coach Finidi George.

The players will have another training later this Monday night.