Liberia: Police Interrogate Weah's Religious Advisor

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police says it is investigating the Religious Advisor to Ex-President George M. Weah, for alleged theft and human trafficking.

Rev. M. Emmanuel Nimely, Head pastor of the former President's Forkay-klon Family Fellowship Church in Rehab Community in Paynesville is being linked to theft by deception, receiving money under false pretense, visa fraud and suspected human trafficking.

The Liberia National Police in a press release dated June 3, 2024 signed by Police Spokesperson and DCP, Cecelia G. Clarke, said Rev. M. Emmanuel Nimely was arrested on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at the Forkay-klon Family Fellowship Church in Baptist Seminary Community, Montserrado County, where he serves as Pastor.

The release further reveals that his arrest is based upon a complaint filed by some of his victims headed by H. Momo Fortune, Jr.

Meanwhile, the Police say Rev. Emmanuel Nimely is currently in its custody undergoing investigation for subsequent forwarding to court to face prosecution.

"Police initial investigation revealed that in early August 2023, Suspect Nimely received the amount of Nine Hundred Seventy United States Dollars (USD970.00) each from Ninety (90) persons, totaling Eighty-Seven Thousand, Three Hundred United States Dollars (USD87,300.00), under the pretense of taking them to Australia to attend a Church conference", the LNP reveals.

The pronouncement is a shock to many, especially for a prelate who was an advisor to the former President on religious matters and heads Mr. Weah's private Forkay-klon Family Fellowship Church.