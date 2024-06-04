Liberia: Police Interrogate Weah's Religious Advisor

4 June 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police says it is investigating the Religious Advisor to Ex-President George M. Weah, for alleged theft and human trafficking.

Rev. M. Emmanuel Nimely, Head pastor of the former President's Forkay-klon Family Fellowship Church in Rehab Community in Paynesville is being linked to theft by deception, receiving money under false pretense, visa fraud and suspected human trafficking.

The Liberia National Police in a press release dated June 3, 2024 signed by Police Spokesperson and DCP, Cecelia G. Clarke, said Rev. M. Emmanuel Nimely was arrested on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at the Forkay-klon Family Fellowship Church in Baptist Seminary Community, Montserrado County, where he serves as Pastor.

The release further reveals that his arrest is based upon a complaint filed by some of his victims headed by H. Momo Fortune, Jr.

Meanwhile, the Police say Rev. Emmanuel Nimely is currently in its custody undergoing investigation for subsequent forwarding to court to face prosecution.

"Police initial investigation revealed that in early August 2023, Suspect Nimely received the amount of Nine Hundred Seventy United States Dollars (USD970.00) each from Ninety (90) persons, totaling Eighty-Seven Thousand, Three Hundred United States Dollars (USD87,300.00), under the pretense of taking them to Australia to attend a Church conference", the LNP reveals.

The pronouncement is a shock to many, especially for a prelate who was an advisor to the former President on religious matters and heads Mr. Weah's private Forkay-klon Family Fellowship Church.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.