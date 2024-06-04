Ghana: 2nd Lady Opens World Shea Expo in Tamale

It is being organised by Savannah Golden Tree Limited and supported by a coalition of stakeholders and on the theme 'Nurturing Growth, Empowering Communities.'

The Expo, which isaimed to raise awareness about the lucrative international market for shea, is to bolster foreign exchange earnings, generate employment, and foster prosperity, especially for the women at the industry's core.

Mrs Bawumia in a speech read on her behalf at the launched said the focus of the theme aimed to "create positive change, uplift communities to ensure the long-term viability of the shea industry."

She said the Expo would go a long way to transform the lives and livelihoods of countless women and youth engaged in the shea industry.

"The impact of this Expo reaches far beyond economic benefits; it symbolises community empowerment, sustainable development, and the preservation of our rich cultural heritage,"she stated.

Mrs Bawumia also said the shea industry in Ghana had a rich history dating back to 1973 when the Ghana Cocoa Board first took charge of sheanut and sheabutter marketing.

This, according to her, recognising the vast potential for private sector involvement, the liberalisation of marketing had allowed private enterprises to flourish.

She further said the industry had over the decade witnessed an impressive export volume of over 70,000 tons annually and valued more than $112.6 million.

"Despite challenges such as the depletion of shea tree populations, the global demand for shea butter continues to surge, driven by its diverse applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and the food industry," she noted.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Sayibu, called on the stakeholders to address the challenges that persisted along the value chain, adding that there was the need to tackle the unfair pricing issues by addressing pricing disparities in order to ensure fair compensation for shea producers.

"We need to commit to conservation efforts and responsible harvesting practices to ensure the sustainability of this resources in order not to lose our shea trees to be fell and burnt down," he stated

He said it was imperative that they prioritise "sustainable methodologies" to guarantee the longevity of the shea industry for upcoming generations.