Ghana: Initiate Mental Health Levy - Prof. Asare

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mental Health Authority, Professor Joseph Bediako Asare, has called on the government to replace the COVID-19 levy with a Mental Health Levy.

He explained that it would help address pressing mental health issues confronting the country, which he said required urgent attention and adequate funding.

Prof. Asare, speaking at a forum on mental health at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Accra, stressed the need for substantial funding and prioritisation of mental health.

The event was organised by the GIMPA chapter of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana, on the theme: 'Movement: Moving More for Mental Health, What the Graduate Students Need to Know.'

"Enough funding is needed to tackle mental health in this country, and it is sad that it is not getting the attention it deserves. It is unfortunate that even the mental health law is taking a long time to be implemented," Prof. Asare said.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of mentally challenged individuals roaming the streets, posing risks to themselves and others.

Prof. Asare highlighted the importance of early treatment of mental illness, and urged the public to avoid stigmatising individuals with such health problems.

"When such persons are accepted, they begin to feel loved, but the moment we begin to stigmatise them, they begin to feel worthless," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Judith Sitsope Apetorgbor, President of GIMPA's Graduate Students Association, said "high-pressure academic environment" had impact on students' mental health.

"The theme we are embracing today is a powerful reminder that movement is not just a physical act, but a holistic approach to nurturing our minds," she stated.

Ms Apetorgbor cited that research indicates that physical activity significantly reduces stress, alleviates anxiety, and combats depression.

"Exercise releases endorphins, which are the body's natural mood lifters. It promotes better sleep, sharper memory, and increased cognitive function," she advised.

Ms Apetorgbor urged students to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines despite their busy schedules.

"Our goal is to create a culture that prioritises movement, not just as an occasional activity, but as an integral part of our daily lives," Ms Apetorgbor said.

"This culture shift begins with each of us so we must integrate physical activity into our routines, whether it's a brisk walk between classes, or a weekend hike. Let's make our campus, our workplaces, and our communities vibrant hubs of energy, where movement is celebrated and mental health is paramount," she urged.

Ms Apetorgbor encouraged students to engage in group workouts, organise events to address wellness challenges, and share their experiences, to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

She called on the government and employers to implement policies that promote physical activity and mental well-being.