Nigeria: Tinubu's First Year - Fuel Subsidy Removal, a Costly Blunder - Chigbo

Abuja — In a scathing critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's first year in office, Nwafor Chigbo, convener of the Good Friends Network for Peter Obi, has described the removal of fuel subsidy as a 'costly blunder' that has worsened the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Chigbo argued that the subsidy removal, which was announced by the President in his inaugural speech, has led to unprecedented hardship, inflation, and suffering among Nigerians.

He noted that the subsidy removal has resulted in over 100% increase in the cost of goods and services, with the prices of food, transportation, and other essential services skyrocketing beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

Chigbo said, "The removal of fuel subsidy was a grave error, a costly blunder that has made life unbearable for Nigerians.

"The government's decision to remove the subsidy without putting in place effective measures to cushion the effects has led to a significant hike in the cost of goods and services, making life more difficult for the average Nigerian.

"The government's claim that the subsidy removal was aimed at reducing the country's dependency on fuel imports and encouraging local refining is not convincing

"The truth is that the government was not prepared for the consequences of the removal, and Nigerians are bearing the brunt of their incompetence."

Chigbo also faulted the government's failure to implement measures to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal, such as providing palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians or investing in social welfare programs.

"As we speak, many Nigerians are struggling to survive, with some unable to afford basic necessities like food and medicine.

"The government's insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians is appalling, and we demand a reversal of the subsidy removal and a more humane approach to governance," Chigbo said.

His criticism came as President Tinubu marked one year of his administration, which has been plagued by controversy, insecurity, and economic hardship.