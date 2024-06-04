Nigeria: Gov Sani Presents Certificates of Occupancy to Nigeria Air Force

press release

The governor congratulated Mr Abubakar on his remarkable achievements since assuming office.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has presented certificates of occupancy to the Chief of the Air Staff, Hassan Bala Abubakar, an Air Marshal in the Nigeria Air Force.

The certificates were issued for two parcels of land that had been applied for and duly allocated to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) within Kaduna State, reflecting Mr Sani's commitment to enhancing the welfare of security forces and boosting their morale.

During a brief ceremony, the governor congratulated Mr Abubakar on his remarkable achievements since assuming office.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Nigeria Air Force in ongoing operations within Kaduna State, particularly the Air component of Operation Whirl Punch.

On his part, the Chief of the Air Staff expressed gratitude for the distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies in the state.

He however granted approval for the establishment of a NAF Wing in the Millennium City general area to stimulate rapid development and enhance the safety of citizens.