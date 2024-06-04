Nigeria: 'Workers Must Not Perish for Nation to Develop' - Ogun NLC

"It will be 'fire-for-fire' for any state governor that refuses to implement the new minimum wage when signed into law," a labour official said.

There was full compliance with the indefinite strike action declared by Organised Labour in Ogun State on Monday, as courts, banks, government offices, public schools and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) were shut down.

This was as the Ogun State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) threatened to shut down the activities of any state that refuses to comply with the new minimum wage when signed into law by the Federal Government.

Chairman of the Ogun State Council of TUC, Akeem Lasisi, stated this while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta.

Recall that the NLC and TUC commenced an indefinite nationwide strike over the federal government's inability to reach a compromise with the Organised Labour on a new national minimum wage.

Mr Lasisi, who spoke shortly after monitoring the compliance level in selected locations in the state, declared that it will be "fire-for-fire" for any state governor that refuses to implement the new minimum wage when signed into law.

He maintained that the union would not back down nor shift ground on any of their positions until the Federal Government yielded to its demands.

"Workers should not perish at the expense of the nation to develop; we are the ones that dictate the development of the nation. That is why we believe that workers should not be allowed to suffer. Something urgent should be done to ensure workers in the country get their own benefits."

On his part, the state chairman of the NLC, Hameed Benco, said the strike would continue until the Federal Government agreed to their demands.

He urged the government to address the workers' plight and also reverse the electricity tariff hike.