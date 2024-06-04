Gambia: Bankers Association Inaugural Walk for Health Held

The Gambia Bankers Association (GBA) on Saturday 1 June 2024 held its inaugural Walk for Health.

The daylong Walk for Health started from Trust Bank West Field Branch through Kairaba Avenue to Standard Chartered Bank at the Traffic Lights, then a return to Trust Bank West Field Branch.

According to the organisers of the Work for Health, it was aimed at promoting physical fitness and overall well-being within The Gambia's banking fraternity.

Speaking at the event, the president of The Gambia Bankers Association, Isatou Jawara, stated that the day marks a significant milestone, adding that banking sector and communities within Kanifing Municipality and its surrounding areas participated in the event.

She stated that the event was a testament on their collective commitment to promote physical fitness well-being and a healthy life style for everyone in The Gambia.

Mrs. Jawara revealed that their mission is to foster a culture of healthy life.

She thanked the organisers, volunteers and participants for participating in the event.

Mrs. Jawara applauded the managing directors and partners for sponsoring the event while expressing their collective commitment to a healthy future.

Speaking on behalf of the minister of Youths and Sports, acting executive director of the National Youth Council (NSC), Mahmoud Lamin Jawla, thanked the organisers for organising the important event.

"Stakeholders are working towards complementing the efforts of government," Jawla said.

He encouraged stockholders to continue the good work.

Managing Director of Trust Bank Limited, Nyilan Senghore, stated that health is wealth.

She added that most of their work is behind the desk, adding the event gave the staff of the banking fraternity the opportunity to network among themselves and also promote their healthy life.

