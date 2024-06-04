Gambia/Seychelles: Hamza Barry, Others to Miss Gambia and Seychelles World Cup Qualifier Fixture

3 June 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Hamza Barry, Jacob Mendy, Baboucarr Gaye, Ibou Touray, Alagie Saine, Ebrima Darboe, Assan Ceesay and Ali Sowe are all set to miss The Gambia's 2026 World Cup qualifier matches against Seychelles and Gabon set for later this month.

The players are all expected to miss both matches due to injuries.

The injured players have all featured for The Gambia in the 2023 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ivory Coast.

The injured players will be hoping to recover in time for The Gambia's next 2026World Cup qualifier matches in September 2024.

The Scorpions are still without a point in the global biggest football showpiece qualifiers after losing their two opening qualifier matches against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

