The UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (UNESCO IITE) and Shanghai Open University (SOU) proudly announce the release of "Benchmarking for Open Universities: Guidelines and Good Practices."

This comprehensive publication addresses the critical issue of quality assurance in open and distance learning universities, emphasising benchmarking as an essential tool for assessing and improving educational quality. Developed under the 'Promoting ICT Capacity Building and Open Education in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies' project, this guide aims to support the digital transformation of higher education with a special focus on open education.

The publication highlights best practices from 21 open universities across five continents, with a special focus on The Gambia's International Open University (IOU). Established in 2007 by Dr. Bilal Philips, IOU has become a model of accessible, inclusive, and technology-driven higher education. Headquartered in Kanifing, The Gambia, IOU offers a wide range of programs including undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate degrees, as well as certificates and diplomas. Serving a diverse global student body from over 200 countries, IOU is committed to principles of affordability and non-discrimination, providing flexible study options and utilizing advanced technologies like the Moodle platform, custom mobile applications, and extensive online resources.

IOU's dedication to quality education and social impact is evident through its various initiatives, such as the Global Qur'an Memorization Center, intensive English language courses for madrasah graduates, and the compulsory community service projects integrated into its degree programs. Additionally, IOU collaborates with international higher education quality assurance networks and holds accreditations from national bodies in The Gambia and Malawi. These efforts showcase IOU's commitment to educational excellence and its significant role in promoting inclusive and equitable quality education worldwide.