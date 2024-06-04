Gambia: Musa Joof Fires Gunjur Utd to Victory Over Hart FC in 2nd Division

Prolific striker Musa Joof has fired Gunjur United to a slender win over Hart FC in the 2023-2024 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Coastal Town boys defeated Hart FC 2-1 in their rescheduled week-26 match played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium on Saturday.

Gunjur United drew1-1 with Hart FC in the first round of the country's Second Tier played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium before their stunning clash.

Hart FC and Gunjur United both fought hard to grab the significant three points to fancy their dreams of gaining promotion to the First Division League.

Gunjur United snatched the vital three points, thanks to prolific striker Musa Joof's brace during the match.

Hart FC netted one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The win earns Gunjur United 6th place on the country's Second Division League table with 40 points in 27 league matches.

Hart FC still sit second-place on the Second Division League table with 47 points after 27 league matches.

