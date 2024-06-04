Gambia: Breaking the Silence - Binti Celebrates Menstrual Health Day in Gambia

Binti Period Gambia recently joined the global community in celebrating Menstrual Health Day. The theme for this year's celebration was "Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld."

The day calls for a world where stigma and taboos surrounding menstruation are relics of the past, and where every girl attains period dignity (access to period products, education, and smashing shame.)

Menstrual Health Day is not merely about acknowledging a biological process; it is also about confronting the stigmas and taboos that impede our progress and health.

In many Gambian communities, openly discussing menstruation remains a taboo.

According to the organisation, "Rather than using the proper biological terms in Mandinka and Wolof, we have adopted code words and euphemisms. For instance, "Kuroo" in Mandinka or "Footh" in Wolof which literally means "washing" is often used as a euphemism for menstruation."

It added that while this coded language might seem harmless, it has profound implications for their understanding and management of menstrual health.

"Language holds immense power in shaping our perceptions and attitudes. By using euphemisms, we inadvertently perpetuate the stigma and secrecy surrounding menstruation. When we avoid real words and replace them with coded language; we

send a message that menstruation is something to be hidden and ashamed of," it added.

It went on to say that, "The stigma influences how we talk about, manage and educate others about menstrual health."

"The consequences of this cultural silence are extensive. Many women and girls suffer in silence from menstrual-related health issues, too embarrassed to seek help or discuss their symptoms with family or healthcare professionals. This secrecy can lead to untreated conditions, unnecessary pain, and severe health complications," it said further.

"Moreover, the stigma extends beyond menstruation, affecting our approach to other aspects of women's health. It fosters a culture where important health issues are cloaked in secrecy and shame, preventing us from supporting each other and advocating for better health resources and education."

The organisation also said that encouraging open discussions about menstruation within our families and communities is essential.

It stated that parents, especially mothers, should talk to their daughters about menstruation, preparing them for what to expect and how to handle it.

"Women and girls should support each other by sharing their experiences and advice, creating a supportive community that reduces feelings of isolation and embarrassment," it further said.

It challenged society to change the narrative around menstruation in The Gambia.

"By reclaiming our words, educating ourselves, others and fostering open conversations, we can break the stigma and improve menstrual health for all women and girls," it pointed out.

It described menstruation as a natural biological process that should be understood, respected and managed with dignity, noting that together, we can create a culture where menstrual health is no longer a source of shame but a celebrated aspect of our collective health and well-being. Let us move forward with courage and compassion, breaking the silence and building a healthier, more informed society.

Meanwhile, Binti Period Gambia, a registered charity advocates for better menstrual health policies and resources. These include ensuring access to affordable period products, proper facilities in schools and workplaces, and incorporating menstrual health into the national health agenda. It has delivered menstrual training across the country to 500 teachers.

