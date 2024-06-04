Gambia: Tallinding North Councillor Donates 500 School Bags, 100 Hospital Beds

Tallinding North Ward Councilor, Honorable Babucarr Mansally through support from Ser Humano in Spain recently donated 500 school bags, 100 hospital beds, books, pens, cloves, among other valuables to nursery schools and hospitals in The Gambia.

The hospitals that benefitted included Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Ndemban Clinic, Kanifing General Hospital, Kasanyang Hospital in Foni, among others. Schools that benefitted were Growing Seeds Nursery, among others.

The occasion was graced by National Assembly Members from various constituencies, Ward Councillors, Alkalo and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony Honorable Babucarr Mansally, Councillor of the Ward, extended his heartfelt thanks to all those who made the initiative possible.

"Our gathering is a testament to the power of togetherness and our shared commitment to nation-building. Let us remember that our strength lies in our unity. By working together, we can overcome any challenge and build a brighter future for our communities. Our combined efforts ensure that our hospitals are better equipped to save lives and our schools are better prepared to educate the leaders of tomorrow," he said.

He added that: "In this spirit of unity, I also want to highlight a pressing issue that threatens the fabric of our society: the dangers of drugs. Drug abuse not only harms individuals but also weakens our communities. Let us work together to educate our youth about these dangers and support those who are struggling with addiction. By doing so, we can protect our future and ensure the well-being of our nation."

"Together, we can build a nation that is healthy, educated and free from the scourge of drugs. Thank you for your commitment, your hard work and your unwavering belief in the power of community development."

Saikou Leigh, director of Growing Seeds Nursery School, said the support would make a significant impact in their educational journey.

"The new materials will not only enhance the learning environment, but it will also inspire both students and teachers. Your kindness and commitment to education serve as a powerful reminder of the positive difference one individual can make in a community," the told Councillor Mansally.

"To my fellow beneficiaries from different schools, I admonish each and every one of us to take their studies serious, as education is the only way out," he said.

Hon Sulayman Jammeh, National Assembly Member for Bundungka Kunda expressed delight with the initiative and encouraged partnership between politicians to collectively work towards national development and complement government's efforts.

Lamin Dibba, representative of the Lord Mayor of Kanifing Municipality, emphasised the importance of education saying "we need to invest in education to groom the future leaders to become better and raise the flag of the nation."

