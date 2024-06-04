Seychelles: Coach Mckinstry Announces Squad Ahead of Seychelles, Gabon Scuffles

Head coach of T he Gambia senior national team, Jonathan Mckinstry, has announced his 24-man squad ahead of his side's 2026 World Cup qualifier matches against Seychelles and Gabon slated for later this month.

Coach Mckinstry announced his squad during a press conference held on Friday 31st May 2024 at the Football House in Kanifing.

Speaking to journalists after announcing his squad, coach Mckinstry stated that selected players will arrive in Morocco, today, Monday, 3rd June 2024 to begin their international training camp ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier clashes against Seychelles and Gabon.

Coach Mckinstry further stated that Captain Omar Colley and wing wizard Ebrima Colley are both expected to join the Scorpions international training camp in Morocco on Tuesday 4th June 2024.

Coach Mckinstry revealed that several key players are expected to miss The Gambia's global biggest football fiesta qualifier matches against Seychelles and Gabon due to injuries.

Coach Mckinstry expressed optimism that his team will deliver to expectation in their upcoming 2024 World Cup qualifier matches.

The players selected for the Seychelles and Gabon matches are:

1.Ebrima Jarju

2.Sheikh Sibi

3.Modou Lamin Sarr

4.Sainey Sanyang

5.Omar Gaye

6.Muhammed Sanneh

7.Dadi Dodou Gaye

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Sport Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

8.Omar Colley

9.Edrisa Ceesay

Dembo Saidykhan

11.Ebou Adams

12.Yusupha Bobb

13.Alasanna Manneh

14.Mahamdu Bajo

15.Musa Barrow

16.Musa Juwara

17.Alieu Fadera

18.Yankuba Minteh

19.Ablie Jallow

20.Ebrima Colley

21.Abdoulie Sanyang

22.Adama Sidibeh

23.Muhammed Badmosi

24.Adama Bojang

Hamza Barry, others to miss Gambia and Seychelles World Cup qualifier fixture