Seychelles: Coach Mckinstry Announces Squad Ahead of Seychelles, Gabon Scuffles

Head coach of T he Gambia senior national team, Jonathan Mckinstry, has announced his 24-man squad ahead of his side's 2026 World Cup qualifier matches against Seychelles and Gabon slated for later this month.
Coach Mckinstry announced his squad during a press conference held on Friday 31st May 2024 at the Football House in Kanifing.
Speaking to journalists after announcing his squad, coach Mckinstry stated that selected players will arrive in Morocco, today, Monday, 3rd June 2024 to begin their international training camp ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier clashes against Seychelles and Gabon.
Coach Mckinstry further stated that Captain Omar Colley and wing wizard Ebrima Colley are both expected to join the Scorpions international training camp in Morocco on Tuesday 4th June 2024.
Coach Mckinstry revealed that several key players are expected to miss The Gambia's global biggest football fiesta qualifier matches against Seychelles and Gabon due to injuries.
Coach Mckinstry expressed optimism that his team will deliver to expectation in their upcoming 2024 World Cup qualifier matches.
The players selected for the Seychelles and Gabon matches are:
1.Ebrima Jarju
2.Sheikh Sibi
3.Modou Lamin Sarr
4.Sainey Sanyang
5.Omar Gaye
6.Muhammed Sanneh
7.Dadi Dodou Gaye
8.Omar Colley
9.Edrisa Ceesay
Dembo Saidykhan
11.Ebou Adams
12.Yusupha Bobb
13.Alasanna Manneh
14.Mahamdu Bajo
15.Musa Barrow
16.Musa Juwara
17.Alieu Fadera
18.Yankuba Minteh
19.Ablie Jallow
20.Ebrima Colley
21.Abdoulie Sanyang
22.Adama Sidibeh
23.Muhammed Badmosi
24.Adama Bojang
