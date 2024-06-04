Gambia: GSCC, GWCC Launch Banjul Int'l Trade Fair

The Gambia Start-up Chamber of Commerce (GSCC) in partnership with the Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) on Thursday officially launched the first edition of the Banjul International Trade Fair (BITF.) The event was held at the National Youth Council office. The Trade Fair will be held from 6th to 31st December 2024 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The theme for the joint initiative is connecting Gambian entrepreneurs with international trade initiative along the Africans trade corridors.

Representing the Executive Director of the National Youth Council (NYC), Ismaila Badjie, programme manager at NYC encouraged Gambian youth to start doing great things for themselves through entrepreneurship towards the success of the BITF.

He described the trade fair as one of the biggest opportunities that will be of benefit to every entrepreneur. He also encouraged people to support the BITF for its success.

Princess Adine Muna Hot, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Trailblazing Global Travels highlighted the importance of the BITF initiative along Africa's trade corridors.

She also pointed out the critical importance of building networks that will drive trade and economic prosperity throughout Africa.

"The Banjul International Trade Fair is a stage to showcase innovation, forge partnership and explore new markets to unlock the vast potentials that lies within the interconnected markets to the movement that seeks to create a prosperous and united Africa," she said.

Deputising for the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Ousman Bojang, director of Trade at the ministry said the theme of the trade fair signifies a crucial step towards their mission.

He added that the trade fair will not only ignite entrepreneurs' spirit but also directly contribute to the ministry's regional integration efforts particularly in the context of the African Continental Free Area.

"The African Continental Free Area presents a game changing opportunity for Gambia to create a vast market of 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of 3.4 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," he said.

The president of the Senegalo-Gambia Network of Women Entrepreneurs Adulette Sey, also spoke on the importance of the theme for the trade fair.

