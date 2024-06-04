Gambia: UDP's Ebrima Dibba Under Police Investigation

The police have confirmed that Ebrima Dibba, a prominent member of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) is currently under investigation following his arrest last week.

Ebrima Dibba is the Deputy Chairman of the UDP Campaign and Organising Committee and also a member of the UDP national executive committee.

Mr. Dibba was arrested on Friday at the airport, upon his arrival from the U.S.

Also, in police custody is Bakary Sillah. Details regarding their arrest and the ongoing investigation will be communicated in due time, according to the police.

"The public is advised to allow the police to conduct their work with due diligence."

"We appreciate the community's cooperation and patience during this process."

