Gambia: UDP's Ebrima Dibba Under Police Investigation

3 June 2024
The Point (Banjul)

The police have confirmed that Ebrima Dibba, a prominent member of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) is currently under investigation following his arrest last week.

Ebrima Dibba is the Deputy Chairman of the UDP Campaign and Organising Committee and also a member of the UDP national executive committee.

Mr. Dibba was arrested on Friday at the airport, upon his arrival from the U.S.

Also, in police custody is Bakary Sillah. Details regarding their arrest and the ongoing investigation will be communicated in due time, according to the police.

"The public is advised to allow the police to conduct their work with due diligence."

"We appreciate the community's cooperation and patience during this process."

Gov't appoints new governors, deputies

Gambia inaugurates first-ever Lighting Testing Lab

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.