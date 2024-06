Nigeria: Tinubu's Horse Wins Bida Horse Racing Tournament

President Bola Tinubu's horse, named "Renewed Hope", retained its title of the fastest horse in Africa after winning the 2024 edition of the horse racing tournament in Bida.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament was organised by the Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria.

The same horse that topped the winners' list at the 2022 and 2023 editions of the competition, had been the defending champion in the last three years.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event, Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger congratulated the president's horse for taking the first position at the competition.

Bago said he was elated with the unity of purpose that the federation had brought through the organisation of the event that ended on Sunday in the state.

The governor also commended the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Coordinator and National Coordinator of the federation (Sarkin Dawaki Nupe), for their support in sustaining the annual horse racing in Bida.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, said efforts would be intensified to strengthen the cultural norms and values of the people through sports.

According to the Etsu Nupe, who is also the Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, it is necessary to prevent the cultures and traditions from going extinct.

"The race, which is traditional in nature, further provided an opportunity for the display of cultures as various cultural activities were on display," the Etsu Nupe added.

Abubakar, who described horse racing as a historic event, expressed joy that it was fast gaining acceptance in the emirate.

He called on the residents to take full advantage of the economic opportunities of horse racing, especially as the riders from other states and countries participated.

He explained that the sport was not only unique but also portrayed that animals could be controlled.

The Etsu Nupe acknowledged the diligent planning and execution of the event, saying, " It encourages sportsmanship and bolsters unity of the country, Africa and the world."

He said, "This event also boosts the socio-economic development of Bida, Niger and Nigeria as a whole. We will sustain this enviable feat.

"We are happy that this is the fourth edition of this event and it has been successful. The next edition holds in Kaduna on June 26, In sha Allahu."

Also, the Emir of Lafiagi Kwara, Alhaji Mohammed Kudu-Kawu, described the event as a veritable tool for uniting various traditional institutions.

He described horse racing as one of the age-long pastimes and rich cultural heritages of the people, commending the Etsu Nupe and the Sarkin Dawakin for a successful outing.

The emir also acknowledged the increasing acceptability of horse racing in the country and the world, saying that it was also becoming more profitable for investors.

A traditional ruler from Umuahia, Abia, Eze Sheikh Abdulfatai Chima-Eze, the Emetoma III, emphasised that the tournament was promoting national unity and excitement.

The Coordinator, National Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria, Sarkin Dawaki Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha-Bida, said that more measures were being taken to domesticate the competition in all parts of Nigeria.

Mustapha-Bida, who is also the Chairman, New Niger Development Project, said that the event was organised as part of the commemoration of the one year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the event had "Renewed Hope' as its theme.

Mustapha-Bida stated that they had introduced the "division system" in the event to be on par with the extant global best practices in horse racing.

He said that Renewed Hope was also expected to defend the title in subsequent races in Kaduna and Kano in June and July respectively.

Six Toyota vehicles were presented to the winners of various categories of race.

The winner of the second position got N700,000 while winners of the third and fourth positions received N500,000 and N300,000 respectively. (NAN)