Nigeria: Rainstorm Kills 5 People At North East Trade Fair in Bauchi

3 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Charly Agwam

Bauchi--Five persons have been confirmed killed at the ongoing North East trade fair following a rainstorm in Bauchi State, Saturday night.

Vanguard learned that the rain, which started at 8:30p.m., killed about two people while injuring three others, who later died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.

Public Relations Officer of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, Abdullahi Kobi, confirmed the casualty figure, yesterday.

He said: "It is true that we received a certain number of casualties from the scene of the incident. Unfortunately, two were brought in dead, while around three had severe injuries from the head to the abdomen and succumbed shortly after arrival.

"Currently, we have three patients with multiple fractures, who are receiving treatment and are gradually improving. Once our medical team completes their report on the actual number of deceased, we will provide an update."

According to the Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Mahmud Babamaji, the trade fair venue was indeed hit, affecting the Gombe and Yobe pavilions.

He said although the officials from those states had already returned to their respective states, as the trade fair had closed four days ago, there were still participants at the venue who were yet to leave.

The commissioner explained that the participants sought refuge in the pavilion when the windstorm struck, but unfortunately, it collapsed on them.

