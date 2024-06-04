Nigeria: 30m Jobs Available As Nigerian Government Improves Energy

30 million new jobs would be available in the energy sector globally as a result of investment in energy transition, which is one of the significant sectors that the Nigerian government has focused on to create jobs for the teaming Nigerian youth.

The Nigerian energy sector witnessed a boost with two new gazettes issued by the Federal Government to serve as a roadmap to energy transition, efficiency, diversification and reliability in the country to power Nigeria's industries, enhance economic development and attract more investments.

The documents which are National Energy Plan (NEP) and National Energy Master Planned (NEMP) revised editions, produced by the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) were launched in Abuja on Wednesday becoming the first time an energy policy document will be gazetted the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) (Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo , who spoke about the 30 million new jobs during the launch, urged partners in the public and private sectors to leverage the power of cooperation, creativity and technology in addressing energy difficulties for a sustainable energy future.

Energy Transition, he said, "underpins the growth of sustainability, decreasing pollutants to improve health, fostering growth in the economy, establishing fresh investment prospects in green technology, and decreasing the rate of global warming, which has disastrous effects on both the environment and the people.

"Everyone benefits from increased energy security, cleaner air, universal energy access and several environments - a fantastic window of time for employment, social advancement and financial security."

However, some experts are of the view that Nigeria's energy sector requires more investment to meet global standards. The Director General of the ECN, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi has often insisted that "Nigeria requires about $4 billion annually to achieve the stated goals of the federal government on renewable energy by 2050" as it ramps up investment in the sector.

An expert who does not want his name on print said although the documents highlight the "determination of the government to ensure energy sustainability, Nigeria faces challenges in the energy sector such as inadequate infrastructure and limited access to electricity, which may hinder its efforts to maximize the enormous potential to transform the sector."

He advised that Nigeria must embrace a comprehensive approach that prioritizes the diversification of energy resources, prioritizes energy efficiency and availability in this sector to ensure reliable energy access for all Nigerians.

While these are laudable objectives the possibility of realizing them lies within the bowels of time.