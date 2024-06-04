Nigeria: 'A Luta Continua' - We Are Still On Strike - Organised Labour Tells Members

The Organised Labour has called on its members to remind them that the strike which commenced yesterday will continue today pending the outcome of a meeting with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage by 10am.

Labour whose leaders had a successful meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume, and other government officials on Monday reached a resolution that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to a new minimum wage higher than N60,000.

Vanguard had reported how Organised Labour negotiators had walked out of the meeting for a third time, over the refusal by the government to make a new offer beyond N60,000.

It was gathered that the negotiations hit a brick wall when the government and the organized private sector, OPS, remained adamant on the N60,000 offer they made earlier on last week.

In view of the above, FG through SGF resolved that it would offer a new minimum wage higher than 60,000 proposed earlier.

However, reminding its members that the strike continues today, Labour via its X Platform, said: "Until we hear from Our Organs at our Meeting scheduled for today 4th June , We are still on Strike".

Recall that banks, schools, markets and other business activities across the country were grounded yesterday due to the nationwide strike declared by the Organised Labour.

Like the Portuguese phrase "A luta continua; vitória é certa", meaning "The struggle continues; victory is certain", Labour hopes to be victorious in its quest for a living minimum wage for all Nigerians.