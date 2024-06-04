Ghana: E-Gates to Replace Immigration Officers At Kotoka International Airport - Bawumia

4 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

E-Gate system to automatically be used during immigration check-ins and outs at KIA.

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated that the government will implement an E-Gate initiative at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), allowing travellers to enter without passing through immigration officers.

Bawumia made the statement during his campaign tour in Cape Coast on Monday, June 3, when addressing the clergy.

"In fact, before the end of this year if you arrive in Ghana at Kotoka Airport you don't need to go to an immigration officer, we are putting together the E-gates, you put in your Ghana card it will open for you, and you pass and enter," he said.

The NPP flagbearer added that the E-Gate initiative will be implemented by the end of 2024.

"The E-gates will come into work in Ghana before the end of this year," Bawumia promised.

The NPP Presidential Candidate began his nationwide campaign tour from the Eastern Region on April 24, 2024.

Bawumia plans to tour all 275 constituencies by the end of the first week of June.

