Nigeria: Patoranking Graduates From Harvard Business School

Patoranking completed a course on the business of entertainment, media, and sports, after a brief hiatus from music.

Nigerian Dancehall artiste, Patoranking, has announced his graduation from the Harvard Business School.

Announcing the new feat on Instagram on Sunday, June 2, the "Money" hitmaker welcomed himself into the Harvard Business School Alumni fraternity.

"Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus ❤️ God runs this Show...Thank You @anitaelberse ❤️, " he captioned a photo of him beside the school's sign post.

His latest achievement comes after the Patoranking Foundation, in collaboration with ALX Africa, announced the creation of a $500,000 tech scholarship for 40 young African candidates. Candidates will be awarded a scholarship for an ALX programme as well as a paid internship with one of the world's leading tech companies. Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to receive full funding for their studies, including tuition, housing, and access to learning materials.

Patoranking, born Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, began his music career after moving to Ghana in 2007 to further his tertiary education at the University of Cape Coast. He dropped out due to financial constraints. He later signed with the Black Rhythmz Entertainment label and released a few demos before returning to Nigeria.

He gained popularity after releasing "Alubarika" and the popular "Girlie'O" remix featuring Tiwa Savage. In 2016, he released his debut album "God Over Everything," which included his first collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie on the track "No Kissing Baby." Patoranking currently has three studio albums to his credit.