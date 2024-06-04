Nigeria: Economy Palaver - Party Hosts Now Serve Guests 33cl Water to Cut Cost

Nigerian parties are known to be filled with the splendour of the best food and drinks including water.

This is because most hosts use parties as a medium to display their affluence and wealth.

But now, the rich are also having a share of the economic crunch in the country, as everyone struggles for survival.

The rate at which Nigerians celebrate everything has diminished, owing to the increasing cost of living.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that the few who could host a party now do so by cutting costs, which has been reflected in the quantity of water served to guests.

Hosts usually serve their guests 1.5-litre or 75cl bottled water at parties.

Now they have reduced the quantity to 33cl, due to the increasing cost of bottled water.

Mr. Favour Obadiah, a businessman, said he had to serve his guests' 33cl bottled water during his recently held child's dedication party.

"Two months ago, I had my son's dedication.

"When I visited the drink store, I was told a pack of 75cl bottled water is N2,100 and I was expecting over 50 guests and don't want to share sachet water.

"I had to go for that of 33cl to cut cost, because there are other important expenses to meet.

"Before, I wouldn't mind spending money to serve guests the 75cl bottle. They would give you good gift items, including money, on such event.

"But today, people hardly do so. It is the person that is satisfied and without liabilities that would give money or gift these days.

"This present day, people spend less on themselves, to save for tomorrow, as they don't know what turn the economy would take the next day."

Mrs. Chiwendu Thompson, a banker, confirmed Economy&Lifestyle's findings when she said she was served food with a 33 cl bottle water at two events this year.

"I was served food with 33 cl water in two events held by highly placed hosts in this country.

"Though I wasn't surprised because everyone is trying to cut cost one way or the other not to end up bankrupt.

"In fact many party hosts don't do this buffet thing anymore.

"The just put the 33 cl bottle water and pet bottle soft drink with the food inside a bag as takeaway.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That's what the economy has degenerated us to. I could never imagine us getting to such state."

Mrs. Adepeju Ifada, a civil servant, attributed the 33cl bottle water adoption to the rising cost of goods and services especially the current hike in price of water.

"It is not the hosts fault. The increasing prices of goods and services especially food stuff and water which are the basic needs of human has made most party hosts adopts serving guests with 33 cl bottle water.

"That is the new adopted trend in any party you attend.

"It is even worse, when you are not invited because most hosts write down the names of their invited guests alongside a restricted number of those to accompany them to the party.

"Such is what I call budget."

Mr. James Okpana, a distributor of bottled water, explained that the price of a pack of 1.5 litres (12 bottles) of water that was sold for N1,900 is now N4,800 to N5,000 depending on the area.

"That of 75 cl depending on the brand is now N2,000. Before, a pack of bottled water was sold for N800,while a pack (20 pieces ) of 33 cl bottle water ranges between N2,300 to N2,700. Before, with N1,200 to N1,400 you can get a pack

"Most of these bottled water companies are citing increasing cost of power, logistics, maintenance and production materials as reasons for increasing prices of bottled water.

"Since the rise in cost of bottle water many people have resorted to drinking satchet water .

"The 33 cl bottle water,which was hardly bought then, is what people are now going for."