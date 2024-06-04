Cameroon: Gwoza Elders Seek Repatriation of Borno Refugees From Cameroon

3 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Gwoza Elites Forum has called on President Bola Tinubu to support the Borno State government to repatriate its refugees from neighbouring Cameroon.

The forum's president, Ibrahim Emmanuel Mbitsa, during the Goza Christians International Conference in Maiduguri, said the refugees are faced with hunger and untold hardship.

"Due to the Ukraine - Russian war, and of the recent Israel/Hamas crisis, all the support the refugees are getting from international organisations has ceased.

"They don't have farms. They don't have the freedom to move as refugees and the starvation is more severe there than before," he said.

He said, if the government repatriated them, at least, they would have freedom and get access to their homes and farmlands.

"As the state government is making efforts to encourage farmers in Damasak to engage in dry season farming activities, I hope it would be extended to the Gwoza axis where the returnees would take advantage of the initiative to fend for themselves and contribute to the state and the country's economy," he said.

Mbitsa commended Borno State governor Babagana Zulum for responding to their call by employing Christian Religion Knowledge (CRK) teachers.

He appealed that more should be employed to close the deficit.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.