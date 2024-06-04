Cameroon: Gwoza Elders Seek Repatriation of Borno Refugees From Cameroon

Gwoza Elites Forum has called on President Bola Tinubu to support the Borno State government to repatriate its refugees from neighbouring Cameroon.

The forum's president, Ibrahim Emmanuel Mbitsa, during the Goza Christians International Conference in Maiduguri, said the refugees are faced with hunger and untold hardship.

"Due to the Ukraine - Russian war, and of the recent Israel/Hamas crisis, all the support the refugees are getting from international organisations has ceased.

"They don't have farms. They don't have the freedom to move as refugees and the starvation is more severe there than before," he said.

He said, if the government repatriated them, at least, they would have freedom and get access to their homes and farmlands.

"As the state government is making efforts to encourage farmers in Damasak to engage in dry season farming activities, I hope it would be extended to the Gwoza axis where the returnees would take advantage of the initiative to fend for themselves and contribute to the state and the country's economy," he said.

Mbitsa commended Borno State governor Babagana Zulum for responding to their call by employing Christian Religion Knowledge (CRK) teachers.

He appealed that more should be employed to close the deficit.